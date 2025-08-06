Thunder Mountain Gold Advances Exploration at South Mountain Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Thunder Mountain Gold ( (TSE:THM) ) has provided an update.

Thunder Mountain Gold has commenced Phase II of its field exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, aiming to target deeper porphyry systems and expand the known mineralization footprint. This phase integrates advanced geophysical tools and a multidisciplinary team to enhance understanding of copper-molybdenum porphyry potential, positioning South Mountain as a significant high-grade CRD system in North America.

More about Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s primary products include high-grade zinc, silver, and gold, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 13,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$29.77M

