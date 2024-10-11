Thunder Bridge and Coincheck Merger: Key Agreement Updates

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc ( (THCP) ) has shared an update.

Coincheck Group B.V. is on track to go public on Nasdaq through a merger with SPAC Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc., aiming to leverage public capital and Nasdaq’s shares for acquisitions and talent. The deal has been amended to remove the Earn-out Price Adjustment, reducing potential dilution. Coincheck issued a press release on this amendment and additional SEC filings are forthcoming, including a proxy statement/prospectus detailing the business combination’s importance for THCP shareholders.

