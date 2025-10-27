Thumzup Media Prepares Presentation for SEC Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thumzup Media Corporation ( (TZUP) ) has issued an update.

Thumzup Media Corporation has prepared presentation materials to be used in discussions about the company’s operations and performance starting October 27, 2025. These materials are intended to provide summary information and are filed with the SEC, but the company does not commit to updating them for future events or circumstances.

Average Trading Volume: 649,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $77.91M

