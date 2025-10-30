Thumzup Media Corporation Announces 2025 Annual Meeting and Dogehash Acquisition

New activity is brewing for Thumzup Media Corporation ( (TZUP) ). The company has submitted a Form DEFM14A to the SEC, indicating an upcoming shareholder vote. This form gives shareholders all the information they need to develop an informed vote. Read on to learn more about the proposed company action.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Thumzup Media Corporation has announced its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for December 8, 2025, where key proposals, including the acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, Inc., will be discussed. This acquisition, subject to stockholder approval, will result in a change of control and a significant issuance of shares, impacting the company’s market positioning and requiring compliance with Nasdaq rules.

More about Thumzup Media Corporation

Thumzup Media Corporation operates in the media industry, focusing on innovative digital media solutions. The company is involved in providing media services and has a market focus on expanding its digital presence.

Average Trading Volume: 641,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $76.42M

See more data about TZUP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue