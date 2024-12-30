Thruvision Group Appoints New CEO to Lead Growth

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Thruvision Group plc ( (GB:THRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Thruvision Group plc has appointed Victoria Balchin as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2, 2025, following the departure of Colin Evans. Balchin, who has been with the company as Chief Financial Officer since October 2022, will continue in this role while also taking on the CEO responsibilities. The board opted for this internal promotion, deeming it beneficial for the company’s growth and stakeholder interests. Executive Chairman Tom Black will continue to be actively involved, particularly in sales, as Thruvision aims to return to profitability.

More about Thruvision Group plc

Thruvision Group plc is a leading international provider of advanced AI-based walk-through security technology, with operations in more than 20 countries. The company develops, manufactures, and supplies technology that is used by government and commercial organizations for quickly and efficiently screening large numbers of people in various security situations. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of real-time detection of concealed objects using advanced AI algorithms, and the company has offices near Oxford and Washington DC.

YTD Price Performance: -57.33%

Average Trading Volume: 40,353

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.88M

