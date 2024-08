ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.

ThreeD Capital Inc., a Canadian venture capital firm, has reported an unaudited net asset value (NAV) per share of $0.86 as of July 31, 2024. The company, which focuses on junior resources and disruptive technologies, shares monthly NAV updates to meet shareholder demand for regular financial updates.

