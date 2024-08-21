Thorney Technologies Ups Stake in Cluey Ltd

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has reported a significant change in their stake in Cluey Ltd, with an increase in voting power from 16.58% to 19.96% as of August 21, 2024. The adjustment occurred via a rights issue and sub-underwriting activities, resulting in a new total of 70,425,876 ordinary shares held. This substantial change reflects Thorney Technologies Ltd’s growing influence in the educational technology company.

