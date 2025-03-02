Thorney Opportunities Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

An announcement from Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) is now available.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 6,794,857 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 50,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is a company involved in investment activities, focusing on identifying and investing in undervalued opportunities across various sectors. The company operates primarily in the financial services industry, leveraging its expertise to enhance shareholder value through strategic investments.

