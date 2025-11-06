Thorney Opportunities Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ).

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of November 6, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 5,010,789 ordinary fully paid securities, with 100,000 bought back on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value.

More about Thorney Opportunities Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 85,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

