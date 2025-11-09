Thorney Opportunities Ltd Achieves Record NTA Amidst Portfolio Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Thorney Opportunities Ltd. ( (AU:TOP) ) has issued an update.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd reported an all-time high net tangible asset (NTA) per share of 94.7 cents as of October 31, 2025, despite some challenges in its portfolio. The company’s performance was positively influenced by investments in Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and COG Financial Services, although it faced setbacks with Austin Engineering due to issues in Chile and order deferrals in Indonesia. The company continues its share buyback program to address the discount between share price and NTA, with the AGM scheduled for November 17, 2025.

More about Thorney Opportunities Ltd.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) is an ASX-listed investment company that focuses on investing in both listed and unlisted equities and financial assets across various sectors, including media, automotive, energy, engineering and mining services, and financial services. The company aims to unlock value in its investments through careful selection and constructive advocacy, and it is managed by the Thorney Investment Group.

YTD Price Performance: 12.58%

Average Trading Volume: 89,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

