Thor Medical Expands Supply Agreement with AdvanCell to Boost Cancer Treatment Advancements

Nordic Nanovector ASA ( (DE:8NN) ) has issued an announcement.

Thor Medical ASA has expanded its strategic master supply agreement with AdvanCell, increasing the supply of Thorium-228 by 50% and raising the total purchasing commitment to NOK 150 million over five years. This expansion is supported by increased capacity at the AlphaOne plant, financed by a recent capital raise. The agreement aims to meet AdvanCell’s growing demand as it advances its clinical development programs, particularly the Lead-212 PSMA program for prostate cancer. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Thor Medical’s position in the radiopharmaceutical industry and support AdvanCell’s goal of being among the first to market PSMA-targeted alpha therapies.

Thor Medical ASA is an emerging supplier of alpha particle emitters produced from naturally occurring thorium, providing a reliable, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient supply for the radiopharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘TRMED’.

