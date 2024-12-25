THK Co. to Halt Production in Malaysian Subsidiary

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

THK Co., Ltd. has announced the discontinuation of production activities at its subsidiary, THK RHYTHM MALAYSIA, due to declining profitability and rising costs. This decision aligns with THK’s strategy to focus on profitability and capital efficiency. The move is expected to have minimal impact on THK Group’s overall operating results.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.