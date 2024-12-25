THK Co. Evaluates Board Effectiveness for Strategic Growth

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co., Ltd. has completed a third-party evaluation of its Board of Directors’ effectiveness for fiscal year 2024, aiming to enhance corporate governance and improve profitability and capital efficiency. The evaluation highlighted significant improvements in board agenda scope and identified new issues, prompting THK to outline strategic initiatives for continued board effectiveness and corporate value enhancement. These initiatives include redefining board roles, strengthening monitoring systems, and advancing management functions.

