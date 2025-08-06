THG PLC Sells Claremont Ingredients to Nactarome Group for £103 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

THG ( (GB:THG) ) has shared an announcement.

THG PLC has announced the sale of Claremont Ingredients, a UK-based flavour manufacturing and development laboratory, to Nactarome Group for approximately £103 million. This divestment aligns with THG’s strategy to simplify its operations and achieve a net cash balance sheet. The sale represents a significant return on investment, as Claremont was acquired for £52 million in 2020. Financially, the disposal will help reduce THG’s net leverage and borrowing costs, although it is expected to decrease the Group’s EBITDA for FY 2025 and FY 2026 by £5 million and £10 million, respectively. The strategic move is part of THG’s broader plan to focus on core strengths and market share growth, particularly for its Myprotein brand, which is expected to see double-digit revenue growth in the second half of 2025.

Spark’s Take on GB:THG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THG is a Neutral.

THG’s overall score is impacted by financial challenges and valuation concerns. However, technical indicators and positive corporate events provide some offsetting optimism. Continued focus on operational improvements is necessary for better performance.

More about THG

THG PLC is a global e-commerce group based in Manchester, UK, operating through two major consumer businesses: THG Beauty and THG Nutrition. THG Beauty manages online platforms like Lookfantastic, Dermstore, and Cult Beauty, providing market access for over 1,300 third-party brands, along with a portfolio of owned brands. THG Nutrition, led by Myprotein, the world’s largest online sports nutrition brand, covers various health and wellness categories, delivering products directly to consumers and through strategic offline partnerships worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 5,599,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £465.8M

