THG PLC Divests Claremont Ingredients for £103 Million

THG PLC has announced the sale of Claremont Ingredients, a UK-based flavour manufacturing and development laboratory, to Nactarome Group for approximately £103 million. This move aligns with THG’s strategy to simplify its operations and achieve a net cash balance sheet. The sale represents a significant return on investment, as Claremont was originally acquired for £52 million in 2020. Financially, the disposal will aid in reducing THG’s net leverage and borrowing costs. Operationally, the relationship with Claremont will continue through a long-term supply contract, ensuring Myprotein’s flavour capabilities remain robust. The transaction is expected to impact THG’s EBITDA in the coming years, but the company anticipates double-digit revenue growth for THG Nutrition in the second half of 2025, driven by stable whey prices and strategic pricing approaches to enhance market share.

Spark’s Take on GB:THG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THG is a Neutral.

THG’s overall score is impacted by financial challenges and valuation concerns. However, technical indicators and positive corporate events provide some offsetting optimism. Continued focus on operational improvements is necessary for better performance.

More about THG

THG PLC is a global e-commerce group headquartered in Manchester, UK, operating through two leading consumer businesses: THG Beauty and THG Nutrition. THG Beauty manages prominent online platforms such as Lookfantastic, Dermstore, and Cult Beauty, providing market access for over 1,300 third-party brands alongside a portfolio of owned brands. THG Nutrition, spearheaded by Myprotein, the world’s largest online sports nutrition brand, covers various health and wellness categories, delivering products directly to consumers and through strategic offline partnerships globally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,599,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £465.8M

