THG PLC Announces New Board Appointment

THG ( (GB:THG) ) has provided an update.

THG PLC has announced that Gillian Kent, an independent Non-Executive Director, will join Crest Nicholson Holdings plc as a non-executive director starting 1 November 2025. This appointment reflects THG’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its influence in the industry, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:THG) stock is a Hold with a £49.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:THG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THG is a Neutral.

THG’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a negative valuation outlook, partially offset by strong technical momentum and strategic achievements highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities will be key to future performance.

More about THG

THG PLC operates in the e-commerce and technology sector, focusing on health and beauty products, as well as providing end-to-end technology services for online retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,623,155

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £735.7M

