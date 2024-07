TheWorks.co.uk plc (GB:WRKS) has released an update.

Steve Bellamy, the soon-to-be Non-Executive Chair of TheWorks.co.uk plc, has invested in the company by purchasing 200,000 shares at 24.97 pence each, signaling his confidence in the firm’s prospects. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 300,000 shares, which amounts to a 0.48% stake in the company’s issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:WRKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.