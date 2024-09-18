Theta Gold Mines Issues New Unquoted Securities

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:TGM) has released an update.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced the issue of 34,568,769 new unquoted securities, including options with an exercise price at an 8% discount to the 15-day VWAP, with a minimum of $0.13 and a 2-year expiry date. The securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and are detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing dated September 18, 2024.

