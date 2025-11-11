Theta Gold Mines Announces Upcoming General Meeting for Shareholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) is now available.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced a General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will address important company matters, and shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online by December 9, 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders and ensuring transparency in its operations.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker TGM and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 927,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$167.4M

