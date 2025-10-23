Theta Gold Mines Announces Upcoming General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) has shared an announcement.
Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Sydney, where shareholders can discuss and vote on company matters. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to influence the company’s future direction and operational strategies.
More about Theta Gold Mines
Theta Gold Mines Limited is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in the advancement of its gold projects in South Africa, aiming to expand its market presence and production capabilities.
Average Trading Volume: 704,568
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$188.3M
For an in-depth examination of TGM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts