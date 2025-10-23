Theta Gold Mines Announces Upcoming General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ) has shared an announcement.

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced a General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Sydney, where shareholders can discuss and vote on company matters. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to influence the company’s future direction and operational strategies.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in the advancement of its gold projects in South Africa, aiming to expand its market presence and production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 704,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$188.3M

For an in-depth examination of TGM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue