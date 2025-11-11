Theravance Biopharma Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Theravance Biopharma ( (TBPH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Theravance Biopharma presented to its investors.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat respiratory diseases and other serious conditions, with a particular emphasis on therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) associated with multiple system atrophy (MSA).
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Theravance Biopharma announced record net sales for YUPELRI, its once-daily nebulized bronchodilator for COPD, and highlighted significant progress in its clinical development program for ampreloxetine, a potential treatment for nOH in MSA patients.
The company reported YUPELRI net sales of $71.4 million, marking a 15% increase year-over-year, driven by strong customer demand and improved pricing. Additionally, Theravance achieved a non-GAAP breakeven, reflecting disciplined financial management. The company also completed the open-label portion of its pivotal Phase 3 CYPRESS study for ampreloxetine, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2026.
Theravance maintains a robust financial position with $333 million in cash and no debt, positioning it well for future growth. The company is on track to meet its 2025 sales milestones for TRELEGY, a respiratory therapy marketed by GSK, which could trigger significant royalty payments.
Looking ahead, Theravance Biopharma remains focused on advancing its clinical pipeline and achieving key milestones, supported by a strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value.