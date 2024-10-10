Theratechnologies Celebrates Strong Q3 Results and Raised Outlook

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) has released an update.

Theratechnologies has reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, with an 8% increase in revenue to $22.6 million and a positive net income of $3.1 million. The company also revised its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to $83-$85 million and increased its Adjusted EBITDA forecast to $17-$19 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth despite a potential temporary supply disruption of their product EGRIFTA SV.

