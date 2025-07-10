Theratechnologies Announces Acquisition Agreement with CB Biotechnology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Theratechnologies ( (TSE:TH) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 2, 2025, Theratechnologies Inc. announced a binding agreement with CB Biotechnology, LLC, an affiliate of Future Pak, LLC, for the acquisition of all its outstanding common shares. The transaction, valued at US$3.01 per share plus contingent value rights, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The board of directors has unanimously recommended the transaction, which will result in Theratechnologies becoming a privately held company, ceasing to be a reporting issuer, and delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Capital Market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TH) stock is a Buy with a C$3.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Theratechnologies stock, see the TSE:TH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, such as the acquisition agreement. However, significant risks remain due to financial instability and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives and potential for growth offer some optimism amid challenges.

More about Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. The company is known for its products in the fields of HIV and metabolic disorders, with a market focus on providing specialized treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 133,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$197.7M

