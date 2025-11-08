The One Group Hospitality’s Mixed Earnings Call

The One Group Hospitality ((STKS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The One Group Hospitality’s recent earnings call painted a mixed picture for investors. While the company showcased significant growth in its loyalty programs and successful restaurant redesigns, it also faced challenges with declining revenues and increased net losses. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about the future, buoyed by strong holiday bookings and strategic initiatives.

Loyalty Program Growth

The Friends with Benefits loyalty program has been a bright spot for The One Group Hospitality, reaching over 6.5 million members. The addition of 200,000 new members in the last quarter alone highlights the program’s appeal and the high level of repeat participation among customers.

Successful Restaurant Redesign

The company’s redesigned Benihana location in San Mateo, California, has set a new benchmark, becoming the top-performing opening in the brand’s 60-year history. This success validates the effectiveness of the new restaurant format and offers a promising model for future openings.

Franchise Expansion

Franchise expansion is gaining momentum, with the opening of a second Benihana Express location in Miami and more in development. The company aims for franchises and managed locations to make up over 60% of its total footprint, signaling a strategic shift towards a more franchise-heavy model.

Portfolio Optimization

The company is actively optimizing its portfolio by converting underperforming Grill locations to Benihana or STK formats. The first conversion in Scottsdale, Arizona, is expected to generate significant EBITDA and revenue, marking a strategic move to enhance profitability.

Strong Holiday Bookings

Looking ahead, The One Group Hospitality is optimistic about the fourth quarter, driven by strong holiday bookings. Targeted investments are being made to capture greater holiday demand, which could bolster the company’s financial performance in the coming months.

Revenue Decline

The company reported a 7.1% decrease in total consolidated GAAP revenues compared to the same quarter last year. This decline was mirrored in the 6.9% drop in net revenue from company-owned restaurants, reflecting broader challenges in the market.

Comparable Sales Decline

Consolidated comparable sales decreased by 5.9%, with Benihana particularly affected by pricing pressures and challenges in the California market. This decline underscores the competitive environment and the need for strategic adjustments.

Increased Operating Loss

Operating loss increased to $7.9 million, up from $3.6 million in the prior year quarter. This was largely impacted by a $3.4 million noncash loss on impairment, highlighting the financial challenges the company is navigating.

Net Loss Increase

The net loss attributable to Wes Hospitality rose significantly to $76.7 million, compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by noncash loss on impairment and valuation allowance recognition, reflecting the financial headwinds faced by the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking forward, The One Group Hospitality projects total GAAP revenues between $820 million and $825 million for fiscal year 2025. The company plans to open 5 to 7 new venues and expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 million and $100 million. Total capital expenditures are anticipated to range from $45 million to $50 million, indicating a strategic focus on growth and expansion.

In conclusion, The One Group Hospitality’s earnings call revealed a company navigating both opportunities and challenges. While growth in loyalty programs and successful restaurant redesigns offer promising prospects, declines in revenue and increased net losses present significant hurdles. Nevertheless, with strategic initiatives and strong holiday bookings, the company remains optimistic about its future trajectory.

