The New York Times Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

The New York Times Company is a prominent media organization known for its quality journalism, offering a wide range of print and digital products, including news, games, and cooking, with a significant global subscriber base.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, The New York Times Company highlighted a strong performance, driven by a substantial increase in digital-only subscribers and revenue growth across its digital platforms. The company reported a notable rise in digital advertising revenues and overall profitability.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an addition of approximately 460,000 net digital-only subscribers, bringing the total to 12.33 million. The average revenue per user for digital-only subscriptions increased by 3.6% year-over-year, contributing to a 14% rise in digital subscription revenues. Digital advertising revenues saw a significant 20.3% increase, while overall operating profit surged by 36.6% to $104.8 million.

Despite an increase in operating costs by 5.8%, the company achieved a higher operating profit margin of 15%. The company’s free cash flow also improved significantly to $392.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $237.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Looking ahead, The New York Times Company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of continued increases in digital subscription and advertising revenues. The company aims to expand its subscriber base and enhance engagement, driving further value for shareholders and society.

