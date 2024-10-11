The Gym Group Sees Major Stake Change

The Gym (GB:GYM) has released an update.

The Gym Group PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with the Royal Bank of Canada now holding a 7.007392% voting right in the company, an increase from the previous notification. The change in stake was officially crossed on October 7, 2024, and subsequently reported to the issuer by October 10, 2024. This shift in ownership reflects a notable adjustment in the company’s investment profile.

