The Gym Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

The Gym ( (GB:GYM) ) has issued an update.

The Gym Group PLC announced that as of July 31, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 179,343,858 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the UKLA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their investments and interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GYM) stock is a Hold with a £1.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Gym stock, see the GB:GYM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GYM is a Neutral.

The Gym Group’s strong financial recovery and positive corporate events drive its score. However, high leverage and valuation concerns weigh down the overall score, reflecting a need for cautious optimism.

More about The Gym

The Gym Group PLC operates in the fitness industry, providing affordable gym memberships. It focuses on offering accessible fitness services to a wide range of customers, positioning itself as a leader in the budget gym sector.

Average Trading Volume: 354,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £254.5M

