The Clark Estates Increases Stake in Cirata plc

Wandisco (GB:CRTA) has released an update.

The Clark Estates, Inc. has crossed a significant threshold by acquiring an additional 1.3418% of Cirata plc’s voting rights, resulting in a total holding of 5.32% or 6,699,790 voting rights as of September 11, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially notified to Cirata plc and the Financial Conduct Authority on September 18, 2024. The TR-1 notification indicates this was due to a transfer of shares from a partnership where The Clark Estates was a limited partner.

For further insights into GB:CRTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.