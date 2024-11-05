The Baldwin Group Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Growth

Brp Group Inc Class A ( (BWIN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brp Group Inc Class A presented to its investors.

The Baldwin Group, branded as The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc., is an independent insurance distribution firm offering customized insurance solutions to personal and commercial clients across the United States and internationally.

The Baldwin Group reported an 11% increase in total revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $338.9 million, with a notable 14% organic revenue growth. Despite a GAAP net loss of $14.5 million, the company achieved a 14% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share, reaching $0.33.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $72.8 million, with a 21% EBITDA margin, reflecting a 60 basis point expansion from the previous year. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA saw an 18% growth year-over-year, emphasizing the company’s focus on operational efficiency and margin expansion strategies.

Looking ahead, The Baldwin Group’s management is optimistic about sustained long-term growth and further margin expansion, driven by a strong financial profile and effective operational strategies.