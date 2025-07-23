Thales SA Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Performance

Thales SA Unsponsored ADR ( (THLLY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Thales SA Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Thales SA is a global technology leader in the aerospace, defense, and digital security sectors, known for its innovative solutions and strong market presence. In its latest half-yearly financial report for 2025, Thales SA reported a robust performance with an 8.1% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong growth in its defense and aerospace segments. The company’s adjusted EBIT rose by 13.9%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strategic focus. Despite a slight decline in order intake, Thales maintained a healthy order book, ensuring continued business momentum. Looking ahead, Thales is optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of increased sales and stable margins, supported by its strong market position and ongoing strategic initiatives.

