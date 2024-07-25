Thalassa Holdings Acquires Significant Stake in Surgical Innovations

Surgical Innovations (GB:SUN) has released an update.

Surgical Innovations Group PLC has been notified of a significant change in shareholding by Thalassa Holdings Ltd, which now holds 9.94% of the voting rights as of July 24, 2024. This notification, completed on July 25, 2024, in the UK, indicates an acquisition or disposal of voting rights. The reporting was done in accordance with the UK’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, requiring major holdings to be disclosed.

