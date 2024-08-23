ThaiBev Announces Shareholder Dialogue Session

Thai Beverage Public Co (SG:Y92) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Co has announced a share swap with TCC Assets Limited, exchanging its shareholding in Frasers Property Limited for a stake in Fraser and Neave, Limited. The company is inviting its shareholders to an exclusive Dialogue Session on September 6, 2024, to discuss the details of the transaction with key financial advisors and company executives. Shareholders must pre-register online by September 4 to secure a spot at the event.

