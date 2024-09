Frasers Property (SG:TQ5) has released an update.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited has announced the successful completion of a share swap on September 20, 2024, transforming it into the holding company for Fraser and Neave and its subsidiaries. The deal also resulted in Thai Beverage and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary InterBev Investment Limited relinquishing all interest in Frasers Property Limited.

