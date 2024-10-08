TGS Reports Solid Q3 Utilization and Investment Growth

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA reports strong utilization of Ocean Bottom Node crews in Q3 2024, with a solid order inflow and increased active tenders for streamer contract work. The company’s seismic streamer vessel utilization rose to 77% in Q3, though still below the desired 85% full utilization level. Preliminary financial review indicates a significant investment in multi-client projects, approximately USD 132 million for Q3 2024.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.