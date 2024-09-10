TGS Nopec Issues New Shares Post Incentive Plan Vesting

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has completed the issuance of 127,527 new shares following the vesting of Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units awarded in 2021. This was part of their Long Term Incentive Plan, which entitled 71 participants to request shares, with the final amount issued being net of any units settled in cash for tax obligations. The capital increase brings TGS’s total share capital to NOK 49,100,205, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to its employees and its position in the energy sector.

