TG Therapeutics’ New Study on Ublituximab: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric MS Treatment

TG Therapeutics ((TGTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The clinical study titled ‘Ublituximab in Pediatric Participants With Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS)’ aims to assess the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ublituximab in children aged 10 to under 18 with relapsing multiple sclerosis. The study also seeks to compare the efficacy of ublituximab with fingolimod, a current treatment option, and evaluate its long-term safety and efficacy.

The study tests ublituximab, an intravenous drug, against fingolimod, an oral capsule, and placebo. Ublituximab is intended to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis by targeting specific immune cells.

This interventional study is designed with a randomized, parallel assignment model and quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study is set to begin on October 22, 2025, with key dates for primary completion and estimated completion yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on the same start date, indicating preparations are underway.

For TG Therapeutics, this study could significantly impact its stock performance, especially if ublituximab proves superior to existing treatments like fingolimod. Investors will be keenly watching for updates, as positive results could enhance the company’s market position against competitors in the multiple sclerosis treatment space.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue