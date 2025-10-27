TG Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries at Van Uden Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ).

TG Metals Ltd has announced promising results from its recent drilling campaign at the Van Uden Gold Project, revealing high-grade gold deposits. The shallow reverse circulation drilling has yielded significant gold assays, with plans for deeper drilling to further expand the resource. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s mineral resource estimates and support future economic studies, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

TG Metals Ltd is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and resource expansion. Their operations are centered around the Van Uden Gold Project, with a market focus on increasing gold resources through strategic drilling campaigns.

Average Trading Volume: 392,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$25.59M

