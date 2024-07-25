TF1 Reports Solid H1 2024 Financial Growth

Television Francaise 1 SA TF1 (FR:TFI) has released an update.

Television Francaise 1 SA (TF1) reported a 6.3% increase in consolidated revenue for the first half of 2024, largely due to a 7.4% rise in advertising revenue. The company’s streaming platform, TF1+, substantially contributed with a 40.4% growth in advertising revenue, while the group’s current operating margin was at 11.7%. Despite higher programming costs, TF1 maintained a solid financial position with net cash of €446.5 million.

