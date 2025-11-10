TF Bank AB Plans New Tier 2 Bond Issue and Early Redemption of Existing Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TF Bank AB ( (SE:TFBANK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TF Bank AB has announced its intention to issue SEK 150 million in Tier 2 bonds, with ABG Sundal Collier as the sole bookrunner, to refinance its existing SEK 100 million Tier 2 bonds. The early redemption of the existing bonds is conditional upon the success of the new bond issue, and if successful, the existing bonds will be redeemed at their nominal value and delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, impacting the company’s financial strategy and market operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:TFBANK) stock is a Buy with a SEK194.00 price target.

More about TF Bank AB

TF Bank AB is a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. The company develops simple and flexible payment and financing solutions through its proprietary IT infrastructure. Since its founding in 1987 and subsequent stock market listing in 2016, TF Bank has focused on scalability and automation, combining growth with profitability. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: 44.08%

Average Trading Volume: 76,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK11.18B

