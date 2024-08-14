Texhong Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Texhong Textile Group (DE:T1TA) has released an update.

Texhong International Group Limited has scheduled a Board meeting for August 26, 2024, to discuss and approve the financial results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will focus on the company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and subsidiary performance up to June 30, 2024. Shareholders and investors are keenly anticipating the board’s decision on potential dividend payouts.

For further insights into DE:T1TA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.