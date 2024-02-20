Texas Instruments Welcomes New Board Member, Affirms Independence

Texas Instruments (TXN) has released an update.

Texas Instruments Incorporated has appointed Reginald DesRoches to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee starting March 1, 2024. Dr. DesRoches will be compensated according to TI’s standard non-employee director plan, including an initial equity award and a pro-rated annual retainer. His independence as a director has been affirmed by the board, with no conflicting interests disclosed.

