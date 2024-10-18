TEXAF Secures Major Investment for Kinshasa Real Estate

TEXAF, S.A. (DE:SJ4A) has released an update.

TEXAF, S.A. has announced a significant investment of 5.39 million euros in its Petit-Pont building by SFA Congo and African Rivers Fund IV LP, marking a strategic step in the development of an environmentally responsible real estate market in Kinshasa. This transaction not only highlights TEXAF’s commitment to high-quality real estate but also reflects its ambition to foster growth through partnerships with leading investors. As the only listed company with all operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, TEXAF is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive sustainable development in the region.

For further insights into DE:SJ4A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.