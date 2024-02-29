Teuton Resources’ Goldstorm Deposit Soars in Value

Teuton Resources (TSE:TUO) has released an update.

Teuton Resources Corp. has announced a significant increase in the estimated mineral resources at the Goldstorm Deposit in Treaty Creek, British Columbia, with an indicated resource of 27.87 million ounces of gold equivalent at a higher grade than previously reported. The updated estimate reflects a 19% increase in gold equivalent ounces, with substantial increases in gold, silver, and copper content. This enhancement is partly due to a better understanding of the deposit’s geology, leading to a 58% rise in gold equivalent ounces within the CS-600 domain.

