Tetra Technologies Announces Executive Leadership Reshuffle

Tetra Technologies ( (TTI) ) has provided an announcement.

Richard D. O’Brien has resigned from his multifaceted executive roles at TETRA Technologies to pursue a new career opportunity, with his departure effective on September 19, 2024. His resignation carries no ill will or disputes with the company’s operations or policies. Elijio V. Serrano, already serving as Senior Vice President and CFO since 2012, will take over O’Brien’s duties without changes to his compensation or any special arrangements. Serrano has no familial ties with company executives or any material interests that would necessitate disclosure.

