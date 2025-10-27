Tetra Technologies Announces CFO Retirement and Successor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tetra Technologies ( (TTI) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, TETRA Technologies announced the planned retirement of Elijio V. Serrano as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Matthew J. Sanderson will succeed him, continuing some of his current responsibilities as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. This transition is part of TETRA’s succession planning process, and Mr. Serrano will remain as an advisor to CEO Brady Murphy. The announcement reflects TETRA’s strategic focus on its ONE TETRA 2030 objectives, with Mr. Serrano having played a significant role in guiding the company through challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and contributing to its growth and value creation strategy.

More about Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company with operations on six continents. It focuses on environmentally conscious services and solutions, offering products and services to the oil and gas industry, industrial chemicals, and critical minerals. The company is expanding into the low-carbon energy market, leveraging its chemistry expertise, mineral acreage, and global infrastructure to meet sustainable energy demands.

