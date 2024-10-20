Tesson Holdings Ltd. Restructures Leadership Team

Tesson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1201) has released an update.

Tesson Holdings Ltd. has announced significant changes in its executive team, with the resignation of three directors, including the CEO, due to business engagements and internal restructuring. In their place, the company has appointed new executives, including Mr. Wei Mingren as the Chairman of the Board, aiming to steer the company through its next phase of growth. These changes reflect Tesson Holdings’ strategic realignment and commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

