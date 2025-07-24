Tesoro Gold Advances Exploration and Resource Expansion at El Zorro Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesoro Gold ( (AU:TSO) ) just unveiled an update.

Tesoro Gold Limited has reported significant progress in its quarterly activities, particularly in expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Ternera project. The company has confirmed the presence of new mineralized zones beyond the current MRE boundary, with notable drilling results indicating potential for further resource expansion. Additionally, Tesoro has identified new near-deposit targets and expanded its exploration model, highlighting the vast potential of the El Zorro Project. The company is also advancing infrastructure and environmental studies to support future development.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TSO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesoro Gold stock, see the AU:TSO Stock Forecast page.

More about Tesoro Gold

Tesoro Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and resource development. The company is actively engaged in expanding its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Ternera project, which is part of the larger El Zorro Project in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 3,524,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$60.44M

