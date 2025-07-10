Tesla Sets Deadlines for Shareholder Proposals and Nominations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tesla ( (TSLA) ) just unveiled an update.

Tesla‘s board of directors has scheduled the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders for November 6, 2025. Shareholders wishing to submit proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement must do so by July 31, 2025, while nominations for director elections without inclusion in proxy materials must be submitted between July 9, 2025, and August 8, 2025. These deadlines ensure compliance with SEC rules and Tesla’s bylaws, impacting how shareholders can participate in the meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSLA) stock is a Sell with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesla stock, see the TSLA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSLA is a Outperform.

Tesla’s strong financial performance and promising future developments in autonomy and energy storage are significant positives. However, high valuation and mixed technical indicators present risks. The earnings call highlights both strategic advancements and ongoing challenges, balancing the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSLA stock, click here.

More about Tesla

Tesla, Inc. is a leading company in the automotive and energy sectors, primarily known for its electric vehicles and renewable energy products. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions and has a significant market presence worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 113,055,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $957.9B

See more data about TSLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue