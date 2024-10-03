Tesco Reports Strong Growth and Market Share Gains

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has reported a robust financial performance with a 15.6% increase in adjusted operating profit and group sales up by 3.5%, driven by strong customer demand and market share gains. The company’s focus on value, quality, and service has led to improved customer satisfaction and continued momentum in the UK and ROI markets. With significant investments and an optimistic outlook, Tesco expects to deliver around £2.9bn retail adjusted operating profit for the 2024/25 financial year.

For further insights into GB:TSCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.