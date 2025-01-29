Tesco Chair Acquires 40,000 Shares Reflecting Insider Confidence

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ).

Tesco PLC has announced that Gerry Murphy, the Chair of the company, has purchased 40,000 ordinary shares at a price of £3.711666 per share, amounting to a total investment of £148,466.64. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects insider confidence in the company’s performance and complies with the Market Abuse Regulation, signaling potential positive expectations for investors and stakeholders.

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, primarily focused on providing a wide range of products including fresh food, groceries, and household items. With a significant presence in the UK and various international markets, Tesco is known for its strong market position in the retail industry.

YTD Price Performance: 0.62%

Average Trading Volume: 21,204,504

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £24.83B

